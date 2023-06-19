San Francisco stores tighten security on candy amid surging crime

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Amid a massive surge in crime, San Francisco locals craving sugary delights will encounter additional measures as stores are now securing their candy behind locked doors, requiring extra steps for residents to satisfy their sweet tooth.

As illegal drugs flow freely through the city's streets, popular candy is locked away. Sadly, the streets are marred by the presence of urine, human waste, and homeless individuals desperately seeking their next drug fix.

San Francisco store owners are implementing additional strategies to combat the widespread issue of retail theft. As a preventive measure, they have started securing merchandise, including candy, by locking it up along the store aisles to deter potential thieves, the Daily Mail reports.

A photograph captured by the Daily Mail depicts a Walgreens store where a variety of chocolate and gummy candies are securely enclosed within transparent boxes equipped with locks. To obtain the candy, customers must activate an alarm to summon a store associate who will assist them in retrieving the desired item from the shelf.

According to a statement from a security guard stationed at the Powell Street Walgreens, situated near San Francisco's iconic cable cars, the “theft is constant.”

“For my company, this is the busiest store in San Francisco. We used to have two guys here but now it's one so a lot of the time, I'll be dealing with one person and someone else will be taking things,” he said. “I can't get them all.”

The security guard informed the media that a homeless individual who had previously stolen from the store earlier in the day returned after a few hours, repeating the act of theft.