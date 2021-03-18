Meet the BRAVE government official who QUIT because of Covid response
On April 9th, Sanjeev Sabhlok quit the Victorian Government after twenty years of public service for refusing to remove social media posts calling Victoria a police state.
Mr Sabhlok worked in treasury as an advisor for the Andrews-Labor government.
The former government official says his superiors called him into a meeting after posting online, criticising the Andrews government's Coronavirus response.
Sanjeev Sabhlok argues that lockdowns were the wrong approach that "killed the elderly we were supposed to protect and bashed the young".
- By Avi Yemini
