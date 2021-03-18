Meet the BRAVE government official who QUIT because of Covid response

Remove Ads

On April 9th, Sanjeev Sabhlok quit the Victorian Government after twenty years of public service for refusing to remove social media posts calling Victoria a police state.

Mr Sabhlok worked in treasury as an advisor for the Andrews-Labor government.

The former government official says his superiors called him into a meeting after posting online, criticising the Andrews government's Coronavirus response.

Sanjeev Sabhlok argues that lockdowns were the wrong approach that "killed the elderly we were supposed to protect and bashed the young".

Australia
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Victoria Police Lawsuit Donation
  • By Avi Yemini

Help fund our lawsuit against the State of Victoria

3151 Donors
Goal: 5000 Donors

Donate
australia store sidebar redirect

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads