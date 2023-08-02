Scandal: Lehrmann slams Drumgold as inquiry uncovers damning revelations

Bruce Lehrmann has lashed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold's actions following the publication of a significant inquiry, referring to the trial as a "dark chapter" in ACT's justice system.

Anticipating a substantial compensation claim for the trial's handling, Lehrmann extended his gratitude to his legal counsel, led by Steve Whybrow SC and supported by Kamy Saeedi lawyers.

Lehrmann acknowledged his defence team's efforts, stating:

"My exceptional criminal defence team led by Steve Whybrow SC had suspected most of what we are now reading," according to a statement.

He further commended Mr Sofronoff and his team for "unveiling what truly is a dark chapter for the ACT Justice system".

The inquiry, conducted by former Queensland Supreme Court judge Walter Sofronoff KC, has deemed the prosecution's initiation appropriate.

However, it brought attention to DPP Drumgold's conduct, stating that Drumgold "knowingly lied" to the ACT Supreme Court regarding his supposed warning to Lisa Wilkinson concerning her Logies speech.

Although the inquiry confirmed the legitimacy of Lehrmann's charges and prosecution, it does not comment on his guilt or innocence. The report instead focuses on the conduct of the police and the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lehrmann, who was never convicted before the trial collapsed due to a juror misconduct allegation, remains innocent under the law.

Drumgold's role as DPP is likely to end following these revealing findings. He is currently on leave since his testimonial at the Sofronoff inquiry in May.