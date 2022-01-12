Scotland revokes IVF treatments for unvaccinated would-be mothers

Creative Commons

Scottish women who’ve not yet been jabbed for COVID-19 have had their in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments cancelled based on a decision by Scotland’s SNP government to penalize the unvaccinated, effectively revoking the option for them a chance to bear their own biological children.

According to the Daily Record and the BBC, numerous women learned on Christmas Eve of the new rules, which stipulate that unless they’ve had all of their COVID-19 vaccinations, they will be removed from the intensely time-sensitive program, which is operated by the National Health Service.

Women desperate to be mothers had their fertility treatments cancelled because they were refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, or had not yet gotten the jab due to a policy change by the SNP, which opponents called “inhumane.”

The Scottish government claims the decision was driven by the Omicron variant amid rising cases.

“It is heartbreaking for those couples to have infertility treatment cancelled at the last minute,” said Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Bailey.

“Of course I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated as the best protection against the virus but the rules were confusing at the start and treating these women in this way is inhumane,” she continued. “The Scottish Government should rethink their position urgently.”

BBC reported:

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime with Fiona Stalker, Jemma, from Glasgow, said the news was devastating, particularly because she had not had a chance to share her concerns about getting vaccinated with her doctor. “I'm not anti-vaccine, I'm just in limbo,” she said. “I was unsure of why or even when to get them [the vaccine]. I hadn't had a chance to speak to any doctors or nurses regarding this with fertility treatment. “At first they were saying if you're planning on being pregnant when the vaccines first came out it was advised not to get them. It all seems so quickly changed around.”

On a recent DarkHorse podcast with Bret Weinstein, Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, pointed to a Japanese Pfizer study showing that lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine circulate around the body and accumulate in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.

IVF involves the collection of numerous mature eggs from a woman, collected after the patient is injected with ovary-stimulating drugs that trigger the release of more than the standard single egg per menstrual cycle. The ovary-stimulating shot must be administered at a precise time in a woman's cycle, where the drug can act similarly to the luteinizing hormone (LH) which prepares an egg for maturation right before ovulation.

A recent study in Obstetrics and Gynecology showed that women who receive two jabs during one cycle — typically 28 days — experience a two-day delay before their next period.

The cost per one cycle of IVF in the United States is between $10,000 and $15,000 per cycle.

Daily Record reported:

Another woman desperate to have a child told how she “cried for two hours” after being delivered the crushing blow on Christmas Eve. The woman and her partner do not wish to be identified as their families do not know they have received fertility treatment. The couple, from Ayrshire, have been trying for three years to conceive and have been told they have “unexplained infertility”. They were about to begin a series of injections with implantation expected within the next month. The couple first heard rumours of the policy change on an IVF forum on December 23.

Scotland’s policy has not yet made its way to other countries — but much like Austria’s vaccine mandate and Quebec’s taxation of the unvaccinated, it seems like only a matter of time before the inhumane policy makes its way around the globe.