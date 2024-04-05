Secretary Mayorkas impeachment likely to be dismissed by Senate Democrats
Senate leaders are likely to vote to dismiss charges against the Homeland Security chief next week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is anticipated to move quickly to dismiss the impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after House impeachment managers present them to the Senate next week, according to Senate aides familiar with the matter.
One Republican Senate aide told The Hill that Schumer is likely to schedule a vote on April 11 to pass a motion dismissing or tabling the two articles of impeachment, just one day after they are delivered to the upper chamber.
While Schumer could refer the case to a special committee for further evidence gathering, Democrats are reportedly concerned that such a move could lend credibility to the charges Mayorkas faces related to his immigration policies.
"There's not going to be a trial," the Republican aide stated. "I don't think we'll even get a resolution" to establish rules governing an impeachment trial.
A simple 51-vote majority is required to approve dismissing the charges, which Democrats currently hold with their 51-49 advantage. Some Republican senators skeptical of the case made by House Republicans may also support tabling the impeachment effort.
Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have questioned whether pursuing Mayorkas' removal is a prudent use of the Senate's time, with Collins noting he appears to be "carrying out the policies of the White House." Mitt Romney of Utah has indicated he would likely seek dismissal, arguing "If there is a policy difference, it's with the president" rather than a cabinet secretary.
Schumer has forcefully denounced the House impeachment as lacking constitutionally valid evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors by Mayorkas. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia called the impeachment "ridiculous."
The proceedings are expected to consume at least two days on the Senate floor, though Democrats aim for a prompt dismissal vote.
