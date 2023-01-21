Second Amendment under attack in Washington State, Democrats introduce sweeping anti-gun legislation
The man behind the bill that would allow cities to regulate firearms is none other than Representative David Hackney, who is responsible for the disastrous police reform legislation that tied the hands of law enforcement, made communities less safe, and put criminals before victims.
I attended the Washington State Capitol where Democrats are introducing a series of sweeping anti-gun bills which are the greatest attack on the Second Amendment in state history.
House Bill 1180 would make it illegal to manufacture, sell, purchase, and transfer “assault weapons”. Not just assault rifles, but also shotguns and pistols.
House Bill 1178 would end state pre-emption, allowing cities and counties to implement their own gun control regulations. The other Bills being introduced would create enhanced background checks, including the controversial red flag laws, and would allow citizens to sue gun manufacturers if a criminal commits a crime with one of their firearms.
The man behind the bill that would allow cities to regulate firearms is none other than representative David Hackney, who is responsible for the disastrous police reform legislation that tied the hands of law enforcement, made communities less safe, and put criminals before victims.
I tried asking representative hackney why he wants to disarm law-abiding citizens in his district that has defunded the police leaving residents to rely on personal protection for their own safety. But to no surprise at all…..he ran away from me.
People in favor of the bills have testimony about mass shootings and how they are carried out with assault weapons.
People against the bills testified that the overwhelming majority of gun violence is committed using handguns. They say banning firearms and enacting strict gun control laws infringes on the Constitutional right to the Second Amendment and gave testimony about being victims of domestic violence as well as other violent crimes, and needing firearms for personal protection.
However, the common theme among both Republicans and Democrats is that gun violence is an issue in the state. Democrats blame the firearms and Republicans blame the criminal.
With an overwhelming Democrat majority in the state legislature and an anti-gun governor and attorney general, the passing of these bills very well could happen.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.