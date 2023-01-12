Second set of classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware residence, White House counsel announces

White House counsel has announced that a second set of classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, and a review prompted by the discovery of 10 classified documents at Biden's private office at a think tank in Washington, D.C. in November.

The statement did not indicate when the additional documents were found, nor did it indicate what classification level the documents were marked as or what information is contained within them.

The review was prompted by the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s private office in Washington, D.C. last November, as reported by the New York Times.

In the statement, special counsel to the president, Richard Sauber, said, “During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings,”

“All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room," he added.

Sauber did not mention the level of classification of the documents, but did state that the White House is cooperating with the Department of Justice and National Archives.

Sauber stated:

The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.

It is reported that the documents discovered in Biden's D.C. office include US intelligence memos, briefing materials, and information on Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, but the specific details of the documents are unknown.