Second U.S. vessel attacked by Houthis this week amid rising tensions in Red Sea
"At approximately 8:30 pm (Sanaa time) Jan. 17, an assessed one-way attack [Unmanned Aircraft System] was launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen and struck M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden," said U.S. Central Command. On Monday, the Houthis, who are an Iranian proxy, struck a U.S. commercial vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile.
A second U.S. vessel has been targeted by the Houthis in as many days, with tensions in the Red Sea continuing to escalate.
"At approximately 8:30 pm (Sanaa time) Jan. 17, an assessed one-way attack [Unmanned Aircraft System] was launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen and struck M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. "M/V Genco Picardy is a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship."
"There were no injuries and some damage reported," CENTCOM added. "M/V Genco Picardy is seaworthy and continuing underway."
On Monday, the Houthis, who are an Iranian proxy, struck a U.S. commercial vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile they launched off the coast of Yemen.
The missile impacted the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, which is registered under the Marshall Islands flag, as reported by the U.S. Central Command.
According to the British Maritime Security company Ambrey, the Houthis launched a series of three missiles — with only one hitting the ship. Ambrey further reported that the missile strike resulted in a fire breaking out in one of the ship's holds, as stated by Reuters.
On Tuesday, CENTCOM reported that the U.S. Navy intercepted a vessel last week engaged in the unlawful transfer of weaponry from Iran, intended for the Houthi terrorist forces in Yemen.
"U.S. Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller, supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components," USCENTCOM said.
"Seized items include propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components," they added. "Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.