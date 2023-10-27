SECRET DOCS: Environment minister signs deal to 'share experts' with China

E-transfer (Canada):

Internal records contained by Rebel News, marked secret, and signed by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, indicate an agreement between China and Canada to "share experts" on climate issues one year after a significant spying scandal involving Chinese scientists.

Although heavily redacted, the briefing documents relate to "A memorandum of understanding between the Department of the Environment of Canada and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People's Republic of China concerning environmental cooperation."

The MOU commits the two countries to the "fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," recognizing "the relationship between environmental protection and gender equality" and to pursue "any other area related to the protection of the environment" that the parties may mutually agree upon.

The MOU also suggests the two countries exchange "technical assistance, promote and facilitate cooperation and training, share best practices on policies, procedures and enforcement activities" and, chillingly, commit to an "exchange of experts."

A previous exchange of expertise between Canada and China resulted in allegations of spying by Chinese nationals working as scientists at a Winnipeg high-level biolab.

“They want to know right off the bat, who’s the bright boy who hired 2 PLA scientists….that couldn’t get security clearance in the U.S.?”



PODCAST: New Commons committee including 3 former judges will investigate firing of scientists at Winnipeg lab.https://t.co/8FWyZKRHrE pic.twitter.com/S0qJNpAXRZ — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 18, 2023

Two Chinese army scientists who could not get security clearance to work in the United States were given top security clearance to work in Canada's only Level 4 lab.

Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her biologist husband, Keding Cheng, were marched out of the Winnipeg-based National Microbiology Lab in 2019 and stripped of their security clearance.

UPDATE: Chinese spies at Trudeau's virus research lab sent Ebola and Henipah (bat) viruses to the Wuhan virus lab: https://t.co/Sm4OamhseU — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 6, 2021

In May 2019, the couple shared samples of the Ebola and Henipah viruses with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Communist Party's military lab accused of being the genesis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID scientists downplayed lab leak theory for fear of China ‘s–tshow’ https://t.co/78jxeJ7IgU pic.twitter.com/VG0JEikzRi — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2023

"It appears that what you might well call Chinese agents infiltrated one of the highest prized national security elements when it comes to biosecurity and biodefence," said Christian Leuprecht, a security expert and professor at the Royal Military College and Queen's University to CBC at the time.

Flashback: Justin Trudeau’s favorite foreign country is China, because of its “basic dictatorship”. https://t.co/dE4PigNd47 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2018

