Secretive COVID-19 vax deals reveal $2 billion wasted, safety profile never guaranteed

The ongoing financial implications and potential health implications resulting from the secretive COVID-19 vaccine contracts signed by former procurement minister Anita Anand with Big Pharma giants like Pfizer continue to haunt Canadians.

Over $2 billion of taxpayers' money has been thrown in the trash when one accounts for the millions of expired COVID-19 shots that were given to charities abroad through the global vaccine-sharing company COVAX.

DOCUMENTS: @GovCanHealth is still taking delivery of millions of unwanted Covid shots while throwing away nearly $2B worth of expired vaccines. https://t.co/n9mPXz5ny4 #cdnpoli @MarkHollandLib pic.twitter.com/ZcZGJElRec — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 8, 2024

But Canadians are on the hook for the continued supply of these injections through the manufacturing and supply agreement reached between Pfizer Canada and the Trudeau Liberals, which was obtained by Rebel News through exclusive access to information requests.

This agreement was signed on October 26, 2020, just seven months after various provinces and territories declared states of emergency due to the pandemic.

It outlines a purchase order for 20 million doses of the vaccine, with provisions for additional orders up to a maximum of 56 million doses. While specific financial details are redacted, Auditor General Karen Hogan's 2022 report indicates an average cost of approximately $30 per dose, excluding taxes.

Of particular concern is Pfizer's disclaimer regarding the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine, which states “the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the vaccine that are not currently known.”

This came at a time when the Canadian government and state-backed media outlets were touting the novel injections as “safe and effective.”

Pfizer details how they are responsible for all checks and balances — from manufacturing trials, validation, tests or checks to assure the quality of the product and tests or checks required by the specifications and cGMP, Canada’s Good Manufacturing Process Regulations.

The agreement states that the purchaser may reject any products which do not conform to specifications under the cGMP, with written notice.

Given that Pfizer is accused of hiding a residual DNA plasmid known as the SV40 promoter, which is a circular DNA molecule that replicates independently, as explained by genomics expert Kevin McKernan, we queried those responsible for the continued authorization of these shots with questions about specifications and the cGMP regulations.

In an email to federal Health Minister Mark Holland, Chief Medical Officer of Health Theresa Tam and the general media inquiry line at Health Canada asking the following:

Why is Health Canada continuing with authorization of the COVID-19 injections despite continued concerns over undisclosed contaminants including large amounts of residual DNA? How does the evolving science behind the modified RNA shots contend with the non-complying product specifications detailed in the manufacturing and supply contract agreement? Has Health Canada considered rejecting COVID-19 vaccines within contractual stipulations due to the above? Why or why not?

Extensive redactions make it next to impossible to ascertain what the stipulations are for product specifications and processes to withdraw from contractual obligations.

The government's decision to waive liability for these novel injections was explained by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather in Parliament last year.

"these companies were exposed to way higher liability"

Liberal MP says the Covid-19 vaccine were experiments rushed out and not thoroughly tested and claims that justifies an NDA to keep the contracts secret terms hidden from Canadians. pic.twitter.com/BFXDMTY5RB — BC Rise (@bc_rise) February 21, 2023

The government had to waive liability for the rushed-to-market product, which was signed off by then-procurement minister Anita Anand. Her husband, John Knowlton, not only received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID contracts, but also has significant ties to companies involved in the health-care sector.

Under amendments to the contract agreement, there was a new section added for the pediatric vaccine in November 2021. After a redaction on the amendment itself, the contract says the product was “authorized for the prevention of COVID-19.”

Yet a vast amount of medical literature acknowledges these shots do not prevent COVID-19. Even the media had to start reporting on what was coined “breakthrough infections” by the summer of 2021.

If one takes tallies from the government website on procurement of the various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers doses, there are nearly 600 million total doses secured from initial agreement doses including future supply specifications.

For a country that, at the time, had a population of less than 39 million residents, this seems excessive. Only 16% of the population has opted in to receive the new booster formulations while the vast majority hopped off of the seasonal booster bandwagon long ago.