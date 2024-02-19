Security alarm raised: Fast-tracked Australian visas issued to Palestinians

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) has expressed deep concern following revelations from a Senate Estimates hearing regarding the issuance of visas to individuals from Gaza.

Despite Foreign Minister Penny Wong's announcement of 860 visas being issued to Palestinians, the transcript reveals that between 7 October and 31 December 2023, 2,127 visas were granted to 'people declaring Palestinian citizenship' with an additional 148 migration and temporary visas allowed. Australia, however, does not officially recognise Palestine as an independent state.

FLOODGATES OPEN FROM GAZA TO AUSTRALIA



Updated information revealed at Senate Estimates hearing.



While Arab / Muslim countries won't take refugees from Gaza, Australia is taking thousands with "visitor visas" often processed in just one day (yes, really).



This is an extreme… pic.twitter.com/KHGnKYQ6CF — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) February 18, 2024

When questioned by Liberal Senator James Patterson about the origin of those green lit for visas, ​Deputy Secretary of Immigration Michael Willard claimed that those holding a Palestinian Authority travel document could be from 'people from other parts of the world,' however it is likely they would be from either Gaza or the West Bank.

Australia has approved 2,250 migrants from Gaza, many apparently within 24 hours.



There is no way to do a background check in 24 hours. (It's likely impossible to do a background check at all, given that Hamas controls the police and civil service and thus all records.) https://t.co/JJIONaZfr4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2024

In November last year, Wong assured Australians that 'appropriate security checks' were conducted regarding the visas.

The AJA said that it was 'inconceivable' that appropriate security screening could have been undertaken, with revelations that many of the visas may have been processed and approved within just 24 hours of application.

Gaza, under the control of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, remains a conflict zone. Surveys indicate significant support for jihadist terrorism among its population, with reports that approximately 75% expressing approval for the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

AJA President Dr. David Adler condemned the government's actions, asserting that it demonstrates a reckless disregard for Australian security. He highlighted the potential importation of Hamas supporters and operatives, as well as individuals associated with the October 7 terrorism. Dr. Adler's remarks underscore the serious implications of the visa issuance process.

During the Senate Estimates hearing, concerns were raised regarding the speed of visa approvals, with some reportedly granted within just one hour. While the Department of Home Affairs defended the process, citing the utilization of available information for assessment, questions lingered regarding the adequacy of security checks conducted within such a short timeframe.

The controversy surrounding the expedited visa processing has sparked broader discussions about national security protocols and the need for stringent screening measures, particularly concerning individuals from conflict zones associated with terrorist activities.