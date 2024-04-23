Sen. Josh Hawley urges Biden to deploy National Guard to protect Jewish students at Columbia University
Republican lawmaker cites safety concerns for Jewish students, calls for action to address 'reprehensible' antisemitism on campuses
In a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley urged the mobilization of the National Guard to protect Jewish students at Columbia University and other colleges across the nation, citing growing safety concerns amid pro-Palestinian protests marked by displays of antisemitism.
The call to action from the Republican senator came after a Columbia rabbi advised Jewish students to leave campus following incidents of "extreme antisemitism" surrounding the New York City university. Columbia shifted to remote learning on Monday as the Jewish holiday of Passover approached, the Daily Wire reports.
Hawley writes to Biden. Wants him to use the national guard to protect Jewish students on college campuses— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 23, 2024
"On college campuses across the United States, Jewish Americans are at risk," Hawley wrote, pointing to the cancellation of in-person classes at Columbia as particularly alarming. He referenced Biden's recent Passover message condemning "harassment and calls for violence against Jews" as "reprehensible and dangerous."
"Now, you must take action to match those words," Hawley told the President, demanding the immediate mobilization of the National Guard and "any other authorities necessary to ensure the safety of Jewish American students and citizens."
The protests at Columbia have been fueled by demands for the university to divest from companies tied to Israel amid the country's conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations have led to arrests and suspensions, but the protest activity has persisted.
Republican lawmakers have increasingly called for measures to address tensions on campuses as similar protests emerge at universities like Yale and MIT. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, urged Columbia to expel students and faculty involved in harassing Jewish students.
The New York Republican congressional delegation, led by Rep. Elise Stefanik, went further, demanding the resignation of Columbia President Minouche Shafik over a perceived lack of leadership.
Some Democrats have also voiced support for Jewish students, including Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who joined protests at Columbia on Monday with other caucus members, warning the university's president against following the path of leadership resignations at UPenn and Harvard.
