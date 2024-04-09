Sen. Ted Cruz assails Biden's Middle East policies, citing heightened terror threat
'At a time when Americans are directly threatened with terror, Joe Biden has given an invitation for the terrorists to come to America,' the Republican senator said.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz has lambasted President Joe Biden over policies that he says have created the gravest terror threat facing the United States since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
In remarks on his podcast "Verdict" with co-host Ben Ferguson, Cruz pointed to the consequences of Biden's border security approach and perceived weakness toward Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, the Daily Wire reports.
"The risk of a major terrorist attack in the United States is higher today than it has been any time since September 11, 2001," the senator said. He cited a USA Today report that the U.S. is on "high alert for a potential attack on Israel or on American facilities in the Middle East in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed Iranian commanders."
Sen. Ted Cruz details the consequences of the Biden admin's policies and the border crisis: “Joe Biden has given an invitation for the terrorists to come to America.” pic.twitter.com/i61NOnoRCp— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 8, 2024
Cruz argued Iran is "the leading state sponsor of terrorism, promising a decisive response, funding millions and millions of dollars to fund Hamas terrorists, to fund Hezbollah terrorists, to fund Palestinian Islamic Jihad, to attack directly American forces in the Middle East."
He blasted Biden's immigration policies as giving "the Iranians and Hamas and Hezbollah a red-carpet invitation to come into this country." Every Democratic member of Congress has "rubber stamped these open border policies," Cruz claimed.
The senator also noted U.S. officials' reports of "tens of thousands of drones from Mexican drug cartels" crossing the southern border to assist criminal enterprises. "At a time when Americans are directly threatened with terror, Joe Biden has given an invitation for the terrorists to come to America," he said.
- By David Menzies
