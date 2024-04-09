Sen. Ted Cruz assails Biden's Middle East policies, citing heightened terror threat

"The risk of a major terrorist attack in the United States is higher today than it has been any time since September 11, 2001," the senator said. He cited a USA Today report that the U.S. is on "high alert for a potential attack on Israel or on American facilities in the Middle East in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed Iranian commanders."

Sen. Ted Cruz details the consequences of the Biden admin's policies and the border crisis: “Joe Biden has given an invitation for the terrorists to come to America.” pic.twitter.com/i61NOnoRCp — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 8, 2024