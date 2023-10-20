Sen. Tim Scott blasts ‘The Squad’ and mainstream media for aiding Hamas' propaganda
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott strongly torched media outlets for disseminating Hamas' assertion that an Israeli missile had struck a Gaza hospital, resulting in the deaths of 500 people.
Scott also condemned progressive members of the so-called "Squad," labeling their actions as "disgusting" for promoting what he characterized as "propaganda."
"Frankly, I know we shouldn't expect more from the Squad, but The Squad becoming an extension of the Hamas propaganda machine, it is disgraceful, and it is costly," Scott told Fox News Digital by phone on Wednesday.
"I think we should be very careful to allow it any daylight."
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker, came under heavy social media scrutiny this week. She drew immediate attention by asserting that Israel was responsible for bombing a Christian hospital in the Gaza Strip and causing the deaths of 500 Palestinians, including medical professionals, patients, and children.
As of midday Wednesday, the social media post remained online, even in light of increasing evidence presented by Israel indicating that the hospital was struck by a rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad. A community message on X beneath Tlaib's tweet stated, "There is currently no evidence that Israel bombed this hospital."
"It’s just disgusting, to be honest with you, I can’t think of a clearer word," Scott told Fox News Digital. "Not only is it misinformed and wrongheaded, but it's deadly."
"This morning, I started thinking about the fact that now Israel's going to have to fight a war, a second war, but it is a war against information, and this could be the most dangerous war, because this war has real consequences, and we’re seeing the consequences immediately taking the word of an evil, lying terrorist organization."
Scott elaborated on the cancellation of Biden's summit with Jordan, which occurred following reports of the hospital bombing and violent protests at Israeli embassies in the region.
"Hezbollah is mobilizing, there’s been a specific and clear attempt led by Hamas to weaken Israel’s standing, and when the media buys into that, it creates a misinformation war that could be more deadly than the actual physical war."
Scott told Fox News Digital that the most advisable course of action for the Biden administration at this moment is to offer unwavering and unambiguous support.
"Stop questioning Israel's intentions and their objective of having the clearest, strongest response. All the guardrails that they're putting on Israel can only lead to more delays, denial of success, and that will be devastating," Scott said.
"These are dangerous times, and part of that being led by members of Congress, having one flying the Palestinian flag the last time I checked in the halls of Congress, paid for by the American taxpayers," Scott said, referring to the Palestinian flag hanging outside of Tlaib's office.
"That's a dangerous mixed message to send right now."
