Senators in France seeking to ban puberty blockers for minors

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

It appears France may be next to join a growing list of jurisdictions concluding that the risks associated with prescribing puberty blockers for minors outweigh the supposed benefits claimed by the widespread "affirmative care" model being normalized in gender medicine.

As first reported by French publication Le Figaro, senators from Les Républicains (LR) party have now proposed a bill to halt the prescribing of puberty blockers for children and adolescents who struggle with gender dysphoria.

After publishing their findings in a scathing report spearheaded by LR senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio of Val-d'Oise, the party's senators are calling the experimental practice “one of the greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine.”

The report details nearly a year's worth of investigation and claims to have found an unethical push for health-care workers to take on a trans-affirming approach when caring for youth struggling with gender identity beliefs. The report alleges in great detail how activist associations unreasonably coach youth into medical gender transition procedures with the help of propaganda campaigns on social media.

The case for medically transitioning children continues to crumble.



LS Senator, Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, explains why French, Les Républicain Senators, are now calling for an end to prescribing puberty blockers for minors.



More info to come (in English) at… pic.twitter.com/4L5RsHZZuf — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 21, 2024

The calls to stop "sex change" services such as puberty blockers for kids in France come weeks after the hundreds of conversations between affirmative care clinicians aligned with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) were leaked to the public through a report called the WPATH Files.

The files exposed how, despite international health services deferring to WPATH as the 'gold standard' of care for people who identify as transgender, gender medicine clinicians are often pushing experimental, unscientific gender treatment practices on minors and vulnerable adults, while knowing the patients are not able to give fully informed consent.

Days after the WPATH Files went viral online via publications outside of the mainstream media, England’s National Health Services announced that puberty blockers for minors will no longer be prescribed through the public health-care system.

The LR senators' proposed bill to join England and a growing list of other jurisdictions in banning such has been submitted to the French parliament.