Seneca College’s war on women continues: Man pretending to be female is awarded a scholarship for women’s volleyball!

By David Menzies

Remember those gender-bending grifters who were taking part in Ontario Collegiate varsity volleyball this past season?

Back in January, camerawoman Averie Armstrong and reporter David Menzies ventured out to Toronto’s Centennial College to take in a series between the Centennial Colts female volleyball team which was hosting the Seneca Sting female volleyball team. Then again, maybe we should put “female” in quotation marks because almost 50% of BOTH starting rosters were biological males! We kid you not. Unsurprisingly, the Seneca Sting took the five-game series three games to one given that the poor Colts were literally outmanned – Centennial only had two dudes on the roster while Seneca had three.

So, you might ask, what’s new on the sporting sausage-fest front?

Well, believe it or not, we just learned that one of Seneca’s Franken-femmes has received a scholarship!

That’s right, Franz Lagardas, a biological male, has received the Angela James Scholarship.

That’s odd. The definition of a woman is “a person with a vagina” according to Supreme Court Justice Sheila Martin. And Mr. Largadas is evidently vagina-free. Indeed, he’s allegedly still sporting a fully functional wiener. And keep in mind that he played for the Seneca College male team the previous season. Then again, maybe his penis now identifies as a vagina? We’re so confused!

But many people in the volleyball community are not confused – they’re furious. They’re the ones who tipped us off to this latest transanity nonsense.

Indeed, thanks to Mr. Lagardas receiving this scholarship, this deprives a genuine biological female from receiving the award. Does anyone think that’s fair?

It gets worse; Mr. Lagardas has been known to give opposing female volleyball players concussions. Case in point: a source tells us that on Jan. 22, 2024, Largadas hit a La Cite player in the head causing a concussion. That’s hardly a surprise given that it’s an uneven playing field when one allows men to play against women. It should go without saying that Largadas boasts greater upper-body strength than his female opponents because this pretend “she” is actually a bona fide “he”. This is why, of course, with the exception of equestrian and auto racing, sports has always been separated by male and female divisions. ’Twas ever thus, until alas, radical transgender ideology began to fester on campus.

And another thing: while Franz Largadas is a female when it comes to varsity collegiate volleyball, get this: when the collegiate season is over, he goes back to playing in a male volleyball league. Come on, Largadas – pick a lane already!

And now we have moved beyond acceptance and tolerance when it comes to men invading female sports. Indeed, now we are rewarding these gender-bender grifters. This is beyond outrageous – it’s downright misogynistic.

We reached out to Seneca College to see if it had any statement to make regarding those biological female athletes who have contacted Rebel News complaining that Mr. Lagardas has cheated a real woman out of receiving the scholarship.

We sent an email and a voicemail to Seneca spokesman Ryan Flannigan seeking a statement. But Flannigan is one of those spokesthingys that does not communicate and our messages went unreturned. This is hardly surprising given that Flannigan had a Rebel News crew frog-marched off Seneca College’s King City Campus in February.

The reason: our “values” do not align with Seneca’s values. Which is to say, Rebel News does not believe that men should be allowed to compete in female sports, whereas in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion, the woke mob at Seneca has no problem with such cheating.

In any event, it should be noted that the scholarship Largadas was awarded is named for Angela James. According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Angela James is known as “the Wayne Gretzky of women's hockey. James was a pioneering and dominant force in women's hockey during the 1980s and 1990s. She led the Canadian women’s hockey team to four world championships (1990, 1992, 1994, and 1997). She was also one of the first three women to be inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.”

So it was that we reached out to Ms. James. After all, one would think, she has skin in the game when it comes to female athletics and the fact that the Angela James Scholarship is being awarded to a man.

But oddly, the so-called “Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey” was not upset (or at least, she pretended not to be upset) with Largadas getting enriched. How sad. Maybe Angela James is cognizant of the woke backlash tennis legend Martina Navratilova received when she spoke out about trans women invading female sports. Going to bat for biological women, it would appear, get’s one branded as a “transphobe” when it comes to the loony left.

In any event, we did a little digging, because now that Angela’s glory days on the ice are behind her, what has she been up to lately? Well, if you can imagine, until a few years ago, Angela James was currently gainfully employed with the Athletics Department at… Seneca College!

So, could another theory why Angela James is not really all that concerned about fairness is that she subscribes to the mantra of winning at all costs. And if that means stacking the Seneca Sting volleyball team with THREE, count ‘em. THREE dudes to make a mockery of the league, then so be it. We don’t know much about volleyball, but we do know this: a road map to victory for a female volleyball team would be to stack it with as many men as possible.

And is this where we are headed in the years to come? That on college campuses, the male varsity teams will be comprised of men and the female varsity teams will also be comprised of… men. There will be the Men’s A Team and the Men’s B Team… the Men’s B Team being the squad formerly known as the Women’s Team…

And we find it perversely ironic that Angela James wears the mantle of “the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey.” Because we wonder: what if the real Wayne Gretzky of yester-decade had identified as a female, thereby knocking Angela James or another real female hockey player off the national team roster. Would Angela James be OK with that back in the ‘80s and ‘90s when she was playing hockey?

Ah, but that was then and this is now. Angela’s shinny days are long gone. And this trans thing – it’s a little third rail, isn’t it?

Or then again, maybe the prime directive of Angela James these days is to ensure that Seneca’s female varsity teams win collegiate championships. And if that means stacking the rosters of those teams with chicks sporting dicks, then so be it. To quote the late great football legend Vince Lombardi: “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” And in the case of Seneca College and Angela James, ethics be damned…