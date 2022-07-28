By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Stop The War On Farmers Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers. If you agree that the government must stop the war on farmers, sign this petition. 916 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Unlike so many journalists in the mainstream media, I am a farmer, So I know a thing or two.

There is a war on farming, and it is a global war. It’s a war on human health, human development, and society, and the people waging this war see neolithic, pre-farming humanity, filled with violence, suffering, short lives, scarcity, and illness, as the low carbon net-zero goal, the ideal and not just a stepping stone to who and what we are now.

Humanity, all 9 billion of us need food, and an abundance of food. And farmers do a good job of producing it and keeping us from starvation, malnutrition, and death. No farmers, no food. Some people know this. But the green movement has other plans that seem genocidal at face value.

And governments, so frequently infected by the UN and the World Economic Forum’s anti-humanity agendas, are often the sharp end of the spear in the war on productive modern agriculture.

Last month the Liberals tried to label nutritious, healthy, locally grown Canadian beef as dangerous to your health but pushback from the public put a stop to that. And maybe pressure might do the same again and save farmers from the next unscientific attack on their work to feed the world and keep city people from dying of starvation in a concrete wasteland.

We have seen a farmer uprising in the Netherlands as the Dutch PM Mark Rutte is imposing nitrogen emissions targets that could force farmers off the land, cull livestock, and will limit fertilizer use that will shrink yields, harm farmers financially, and cause even worse food inflation at the grocery store for consumers.

And in Sri Lanka, farmers were forced to move to fully organic farming, and the yields collapsed, food is scarce, farmers are broke, and people are rioting.

Wars are fought and civilizations have fallen over food and resources.

And even after seeing this, Prime Minister Trudeau, who is clearly not a smart man, is introducing the same nitrogen targets for Canadian farmers, who are already being hammered by carbon taxes, inflation, and supply chain issues. And you should care because if you eat, you are involved.

Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers and consumers. It’s a war for the future. Will you eat what you are meant to, or the bugs because the World Economic Forum told you to?

Will you stand with farmers as they resist these apocalyptic policies? I know I will. Ask yourself why the people in charge want you malnourished, weak and unable to think?

If you agree that the government and global elite's war on farmers must end, sign the petition at www.StopTheWarOnFarmers.com