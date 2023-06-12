Shocking revelation: Largest Catholic health system defies Church with transgender surgeries

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

According to a groundbreaking recent report, hospitals affiliated with the largest Catholic nonprofit health system in America offer procedures for gender-affirming surgeries.

The Lepanto Institute, a Catholic organization committed to safeguarding the Catholic Church against external and internal challenges, has recently published a comprehensive 64-page report shedding light on CommonSpirit Health's endorsement of transgenderism, the Daily Wire reports.

“The largest Catholic health system in the United States, CommonSpirit Health, is acting directly against Catholic moral teaching in direct defiance of its Catholic identity,” the institute states. “This report will provide indisputable proof of gross defiance of Catholic moral teaching on the part of CommonSpirit Health.”

The report's primary focus lies on CommonSpirit, the largest Catholic nonprofit healthcare system in the United States. CommonSpirit came into existence in 2019 through the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, following an approval process overseen by several Archbishops. Presently, CommonSpirit proudly declares itself as one of the country's leading nonprofit healthcare systems, with over 1,000 care sites and 140 hospitals operating across 21 states.

Situated in San Francisco, one of the hospitals within the network is St. Francis Memorial Hospital. Within its premises, St. Francis Memorial Hospital houses a dedicated facility known as "The Gender Institute," offering comprehensive "gender-affirming care." Notably, the Gender Institute is openly linked to CommonSpirit, as evidenced by its email account suffix, which concludes with "@commonspirit.org."

“Saint Francis Memorial Hospital is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a national health care ministry that shares the above mission, vision, and values,” their website states.

“From our entire hospital staff undergoing pronoun training to following the guidelines set by The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, The Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Gender Institute’s best-in-class surgeons and specialists are dedicated to the gender-affirming individual experience,” the hospital states on its website.

In addition, the hospital has created a YouTube video featuring an individual who identifies as transgender and underwent a gender-affirming surgery at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital. The video actively promotes these surgeries as a means to embrace one's "authentic self" and live accordingly.

The hospital provides a range of surgical procedures, including but not limited to: “hysterectomy,” “vaginoplasty,” “phalloplasty,” “scrotoplasty,” and even a “penile preserving vaginoplasty."