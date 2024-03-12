Shocking details of violent kidnapping assault by anti-Israel activists emerge

E-transfer (Canada):

Disturbing new details surrounding the alleged kidnapping and assault of a 31-year-old Melbourne man have emerged after Rebel News successfully led a campaign to lift the order naming two well-known activists embroiled in a disturbing scandal.

Anti-Israel activist Laura Allam, and alleged accomplice Mohammad Sharab were yesterday named as being charged in relation to the shocking crimes as Rebel News now plans to fight a third suppression order to reveal the identity of another man protected by the courts.

The charges stem from an incident last month, where Allam allegedly arranged a dinner meeting via WhatsApp, only to lead the victim into a nightmarish ordeal.

Court documents detail a harrowing sequence of events, alleging that Allam and three masked accomplices violently assaulted the victim, ultimately forcing him into a vehicle after inflicting severe injuries.

Police claim Allam arrived at the victim’s home late evening on February 16 and picked up the victim in her Volkswagen Golf.

It is then said that Allam stopped the vehicle a short time later, complaining that she was 'bloated,' as her pants were too tight.

After she got out of the car the victim was immediately surrounded by three masked men, who allegedly dragged him out of the car before bashing him and throwing him into a white ute.

It is alleged that Allam participated in the brutal assault, stomping on the victim’s head, the victim was forced to hand over a mobile phone and an smart watch, breaking his finger in the process.

🚨 WE WON! Melbourne Magistrates’ Court has lifted a suppression order preventing us from sharing their names and faces.



Laura Allam & Mohammad Sharab are the anti-Israel activists on trial for a shocking kidnapping.



Sharab has previously threatened me. https://t.co/UwmXMakzHG — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 12, 2024

The victim, later discovered by a passerby in Braybrook, endured a traumatic experience that led to hospitalisation.

Shockingly, it is claimed that Sharab was purportedly a former flatmate of the victim.

The uncovering of these identities is the result of a legal battle to lift suppression orders led by Rebel News.

In a separate incident, Sharab appeared to threaten Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini and before assaulting independent journalist Rukshan Fernando as he was reporting on a City of Melbourne council meeting that had controversially tabled a ceasefire motion.

Allam's alleged involvement in such a brutal crime stands in stark contrast to her public persona as a campaigner for social justice.