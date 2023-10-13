SHOCKING: Rebel reporter dives into bomb shelter during Hamas drone attack

E-transfer (Canada):

Our reporter Avi Yemini is just hundreds of metres away from the border with Hamas-controlled Gaza. He was in the middle of an interview on the street when they heard gunfire — and then saw a Hamas attack drone overhead.

That’s life in a democracy next to a terrorist compound. And yet, most of the mainstream media refuse to even use the word “terrorist” to describe Hamas.

That's life in a democracy next to a terrorist compound. And yet, most of the mainstream media refuse to even use the word "terrorist" to describe Hamas.

As you can see in the video, we have ordered bulletproof vests for him and our cameraman Benji — at the cost of $2,000 each. Avi and Benji are doing a great job, and they're doing it so at personal risk to themselves.

This is an important story, and one the world needs to hear from independent outlets like Rebel News.