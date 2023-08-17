Shots fired at homeless encampment in small Ontario town

E-transfer (Canada):

A homeless encampment in Cobourg, Ontario, has been the target of gun violence amid an ongoing tent city occupancy at the West Beach, known to locals as “Pebble Beach.”

Pete Fisher from local news source Today’s Northumberland posted on “X” (formerly Twitter) that he was on the scene last night trying to gather details.

Shots fired at encampment in Cobourg pic.twitter.com/R64V09ZJHG — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) August 16, 2023

The encampment took up refuge on the pebbled shoreline shortly after several Cobourg homes were investigated for safety violations and deemed unfit for tenancy by the town and local health unit.

COMMUNITY SAFETY: The Town of Cobourg, and partner agencies have responded to an unsafe residential tenant building. Tenants have been safely removed from the building and provided with temporary accommodations.

Read More: https://t.co/3Gcfn3BxZL pic.twitter.com/v6Dg4PWFoc — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) July 28, 2023

“We just want to survive,” said one resident of the encampment — a victim of the aforementioned eviction.

Local advocacy groups, who often act as gatekeepers to those struggling with addiction, mental health or hard times, shared a letter addressed to the community from that individual. They argued that the situation could be better handled, keeping in mind social responsibility.

And they're right.

At least, according to an Ontario Superior Court ruling that found it to be a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for encampments to be cleared without sufficient accommodations put in place.

However, at least one of the children of this outspoken resident took to social media thereafter to dispute the claims of their mother. They detailed feelings of abandonment, obviously reeling from the impact that their mother's lifestyle choices have had on their lives.

The same kind of ricochet effect will now impact the Cobourg community, with reports of a shooting at the water's edge.

Homelessness has been a growing issue in the Cobourg area since at least 2017, and arguably reached crisis levels long ago.

Rebel News investigated the scene on August 15 and witnessed several tents. A large tent was present with a yellow “GRAND OPENING” banner strewn across the periphery. There were two portable toilets, a washing station and a dumpster at the scene.

Today's Northumberland also documented the scene, noting that the amenities had been supplied by the Town of Cobourg.

The encampment is at the southern point of Hibernia Street, adjacent to a popular waterfront trail and walking path, a community ecology garden, and the Cobourg Yacht Club, which conducts a summer sailing camp for children.

Stay tuned as Rebel News follows this unfolding story.