Six Nations PPC candidate Cole Squire talks comparing vax passports with residential schools

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1334 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Renate Siekmann, the People's Party of Canada candidate for the riding of Vancouver Quadra, recently distributed a pamphlet that sent members of the media (and the usual suspects) into such a feeding frenzy it would make a school of tiger sharks blush.

The pamphlet features photos of indigenous children in front of residential schools. The copy reads: “Discrimination is wrong.” And “No vaccine passports.”

Well, cue the outrage!

A Global News story was headlined: “Growing chorus of calls for Vancouver-Quadra PPC candidate to resign following a controversial flyer.”

Not to be outdone, CBC ranted: “PPC candidate denounced for 'harmful and repugnant' comparison of vaccine cards to residential schools.”

Wow, that’s harsh...

To be sure, vaccine passports and the residential schools are two different issues. But there is some common ground: both were/are wrong. So, did Ms. Siekmann really distribute literature that was truly “repugnant”?

Check out my interview regarding this alleged outrage with the PPC candidate for Brantford-Brant, Ont., Cole Squire. Mr. Squire brings a unique perspective to this story because not only is he a PPC candidate, but he is also a Six Nations member. Spoiler alert: Squire believes the outrage is much ado about nothing.