Sky News host calls out Aussie PM's double standards in outrage over tragic Gaza airstrike

Australia and its allies have come under scrutiny for their response to the recent IDF airstrike in Gaza, which resulted in the tragic deaths of seven aid workers, including an Australian and a Canadian.

Israel's admission of a "grave mistake" in the airstrike has sparked significant diplomatic fallout. While Western leaders have been quick to condemn the incident, questions have been raised about the lack of similar calls for 'war crimes' investigations into previous Hamas atrocities.

Former US Army vice chief of staff General Jack Keane commended Israel for promptly acknowledging the mistake, contrasting it with the horrific actions of terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

“They admitted that was a mistake, they apologised for that mistake, and they are conducting an investigation,” Mr Keane told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “Nothing like that happens with Hamas or Hezbollah or any of the other proxies in the region who go out of their way to intensely kill civilians.”

Bolt agreed, talking with Keane on air, highlighting how similar calls for war crimes investigations into Hamas' actions are often absent from our leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has echoed demands for an investigation into the airstrike that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom, as his family and friends have demanded a 'war crimes' investigation to be launched

Albanese stressed the need for further 'accountability,' stating:

“Zomi Frankcom was travelling in a vehicle that was clearly identified as an aid vehicle. It should not have been at risk.” "We need to have accountability for how it's occurred. And what isn't good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is 'just a product of war'”. “This is against humanitarian law. International humanitarian law makes it very clear that aid workers should be able to provide that aid and that assistance free of the threat of losing their life.”

Zomi Frankcom was killed while doing humanitarian work in Gaza. Her death, like the death of every innocent person in this conflict, is unacceptable.



Australia has demanded full accountability and a transparent investigation from the Israeli Government. pic.twitter.com/bzoG9RX0aJ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 4, 2024

Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the deaths of Canadian Jacob Flickinger and others in the attack as 'unacceptable' and demanded answers from Israel.

My thoughts are with the family of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian citizen who was among those killed in an Israeli airstrike on an aid vehicle. Killed while delivering food to civilians in need, his death is absolutely unacceptable.



At a time when humanitarian aid is so urgently… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep regret over the incident, calling it a "tragic case" and promising a thorough investigation.

IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi described it as a “grave mistake”.

However, criticism persists. Trudeau rejected Netanyahu's assertion that such incidents are a natural part of war, emphasising the importance of protecting aid workers.

International pressure has mounted for Israel to allow unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron highlighted the need for assurances regarding aid delivery, while Australia has backed calls for increased humanitarian access.