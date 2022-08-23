Social media platform GETTR to sponsor YouTuber KSI's boxing event

Social media platform GETTR has signed a deal as a major sponsor to cover exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage at the upcoming sold-out fight between entertainers-turned-boxers KSI and Swarmz.

The unorthodox event takes place at London's famous O2 Arena and is expected to garner millions of pay-per-view (PPV) buys, hosting YouTuber KSI, who has 24-million subscribers on YouTube and whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, boxing two opponents in one night, including U.K. rapper Brandon Scott a.k.a. ‘Swarmz’.

KSI famously boxed YouTube star Logan Paul in two massively successful events (the latter being the fifth highest PPV fight in history, and the biggest to not feature Floyd Mayweather) that spawned a genre of exhibition boxing bouts that saw Paul eventually boxing Mayweather and brother Jake Paul fight former UFC fighters.

GETTR chief executive officer Jason Miller has touted the event as one that shows the platform's dedication to entertainment, opinion and free speech, and “most importantly,” being uncensored:



“GETTR will be the only platform to deliver a knockout blow to Silicon Valley’s censorship and we hope users from all around the world will join us for #GETTRFightNight,” the CEO remarked.

The social media site is also hosting many 'banned' individuals, including the recently deplatformed controversial figure Andrew Tate, as well Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, and the Daily Wire's Gina Carano.