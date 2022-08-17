Soros-backed group strategizes entrenching critical race theory in U.S. federal institutions

﻿﻿AP Photo/Francois Mori

Race Forward, an organization backed by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, has put together a strategy to entrench critical race theory in the U.S. federal government.

Race Forward has set forth on a “long-term journey to transform agencies and the whole federal government” by flooding key institutional roles with proponents of Critical Race Theory, as first reported by Breitbart.

The strategy is part of the left’s broader strategy of staging a “long march through the institutions,” as detailed by leftist academics in decades past.

The publication details how Race Forward is working with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, which has produced a detailed plan in a resource guide called Organizing for Racial Equity Within the Federal Government.

The plans are publicly available.

In addition to promoting critical race theory in government institutions, Race Forward provides strategies for dealing with internal and external backlash to the progressive agenda.

The guide suggests forcing conformity among government employees who fight back against CRT by tying promotions and pay increases to their ideological conformity. Additionally, the organization promotes race-centered policies, which it refers to as “equity.”

“Some effective techniques are: establishing new equity-focused agency codes of conduct; including racial competencies in job descriptions; and integrating racial equity criteria into work plan expectations, and performance evaluations that are tied to promotions and merit pay increases or additional paid time off.”

The guide explicitly states that “politics and power dynamics are forces … to be harnessed to advance the federal racial equity initiative.”

In addition to forcing ideological conformity onto existing government employees, the strategy calls for the cultivation of “a pipeline of political champions in Congress to ensure political support across administrations,” and that those already embedded in agencies to “grow a critical mass of staff committed to racial equity.”

Advocates for the cause are expected to put effort in the work of “dismantling systemic racism.”

Breitbart reported:

An example of this approach is given later in the document. It claims that the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which was created to increase coordination between the government and nonprofits, “is uniquely designed to influence the whole federal structure by serving as a hub for agencies’ suboffices.” Notably, the guide also says, “The Trump administration eliminated the central office but not the network of suboffices located in agencies or centers,” seeming to indicate that leftist political actors were able to remain in position in order to wait for the following administration. The document points out that “career staff are especially important to engage early on in the federal initiative. They are essential to a long-term change initiative that will bridge many administrations.”

The former president has often warned about the “deep state,” which can be best described as a host of an independent yet interconnected web of like-minded individuals who share the same political agenda, who advanced their agenda through various means in opposition to the larger establishment in secret.

“Race Forward has received financial support from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, which works to advance leftism and globalism throughout the world. The organization is also funded by the Ford Foundation, the WK Kellogg Foundation, the NoVo Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Target Foundation. The organization had a total revenue of nearly $21 million in 2020 according to their tax filings, as reported by ProPublica,” Breitbart reported.