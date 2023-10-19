🔴 SPECIAL LIVE PRESENTATION | Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo Finals Day 1
The Canadian Cowboys Association Finals start tonight in Saskatoon — tune in live!
Get ready for wild rides and fast times!
Saddle up and dust off your cowboy boots for the 60th annual Canadian Cowboys Association Finals!
Over the next four days, watch all the rodeo action from Prairieland Park in Saskatoon LIVE on Rebel News!
See the best cowboys Canada has to offer compete for the coveted gold buckle.
Who will be crowned the CCA Finals Champion?
Tune in to find out!
|
>>Join chat on Rumble<<
|
>>Join chat on YouTube<<
Spread the Word!
- By Avi Yemini
The Truth About The War
I don’t trust the media — so I'm going to Israel with Benji, my videographer, to report directly to you on the truth about the war.Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.