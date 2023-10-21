🔴 SPECIAL PRESENTATION | DAY 3: Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Livestream

Day 3 of The Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo Finals is tonight in Saskatoon — tune in live!

  • October 21, 2023

It's day 3 of the Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo Finals!

Saddle up and dust off your cowboy boots — Rebel News is bringing LIVE rodeo action from Prairieland Park in Saskatoon!

See the best cowboys Canada has to offer compete for the coveted gold buckle.

Who will be crowned the CCA Finals Champion?

Tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. MT) to find out!

🔴 SPECIAL PRESENTATION | DAY 3: Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo Finals

Alberta Saskatchewan Canada
