SPONSORED: See Sarah Palin this Sunday in Calgary!

Canadians For Truth, an organization dedicated to fostering open and constructive conversations, presents a captivating event that promises to bridge the gap between Canada and the United States.

"Fire & Ice: An Evening with Sarah Palin" is set to take place this Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary, AB. With former Olympians Theo Fleury and Jamie Sale as hosts, this event aims to provide attendees with an evening of inspiration, insight, and entertainment.

Sarah Palin, a figure known for her influence and controversy, will share insights from her life, the stories we think we know behind some of the largest media storms she's faced, and touch on the most pivotal issues affecting Canada and the United States. She'll offer a unique perspective on the challenges faced by both nations, emphasizing the similarities that unite them.

"An Evening with Sarah Palin" is an opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insight into Palin's life and experiences. Her remarkable journey and steadfast dedication to speaking up when it was easier to stay silent is one of the many reasons to come to the event.

Canadians For Truth has earned a reputation for producing shows that encourage open, honest, and constructive dialogue. Our mission is to foster a sense of unity and understanding among differing perspectives and communities. We're excited to present this evening of thought-provoking discussions, where attendees can gain fresh perspectives.

Click here to secure your tickets for "Fire & Ice: An Evening with Sarah Palin." This promises to be an unforgettable event, so gather your friends and family and prepare for an inspiring and enlightening evening.