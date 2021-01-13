Spring Election 2021: Get ready for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (again)

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how an election campaign in Canada this spring would turn out.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Cabinet ministers who aren’t running again have been asked to step down to clear the decks for new cabinet ministers and new candidates. Why would you do that just 15 months after the last election? “A cabinet shuffle — no important changes; the foreign minister is shuffled, but not disavowed. No major changes. But just getting ready for the looming election. This is the team that will govern if they win again, which I think they will. “And you know that, because the Liberals have revved up their smear machine. They're getting ready. Their go-to move in a campaign — I mean, it worked last night — it'll be their go-to move again now — is to call everyone they hate a Nazi. “...it works, because the media party uses the same playbook. So they’ll do it again. They’ll add a new word to that — terrorist, domestic terrorist — because of what happened in Washington last week. A summer of Black Lives Matter riots, they would never use ‘domestic terrorist’ but now they'll call any conservative a terrorist.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.