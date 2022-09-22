Georgia Democrat, Stacey Abrams is under fire for saying unborn babies don't have 'a heartbeat at six weeks'

Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Georgia Democrat and gubernatorial hopeful, Stacey Abrams came under fire on Thursday for claiming that unborn babies don't exhibit any heartbeat at six weeks, claiming that doctors are faking the sound in order to control women.

"There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,' Abrams declared at a recent event on Tuesday. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Outspoken conservative and former co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain slammed Abrams for her remarks, calling the Democrat a “very sick person.”

“Hearing my babies heartbeats at six weeks is hands down one of the most exciting, liberating and most beautiful moments of my entire life,” said McCain. “Hands down.”

“Stacey Abrams is a very sick person to say this and somehow accuse doctors of faking fatal heartbeats,” said McCain, who is expecting a second child with her husband, Ben Domenech, two years after welcoming her daughter Liberty Sage in 2020. “Full stop.”

McCain’s remarks came alongside a clip of Abrams’ speech at a Tuesday panel at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta — and she wasn’t alone in her criticism of the gubernatorial hopeful.

“I have a video of my son's perfect heartbeat at 6 weeks,” said conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. “That heartbeat was not ‘manufactured’ by a man to control me-- it was my baby, full of life, letting me know that he couldn't wait to get here. Stacey Abrams is an evil, miserable, childless woman.”

I have a video of my son's perfect heartbeat at 6 weeks



That heartbeat was not "manufactured" by a man to control me-- it was my baby, full of life, letting me know that he couldn't wait to get here.



Stacey Abrams is an evil, miserable, childless woman. https://t.co/9DkP8jGsL9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 22, 2022

“A ‘manufactured sound’? When it comes to human life, Democrats are anti-science,” remarked GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“She’s a BlueAnon nutjob who belongs in an insane asylum,” wrote Federalist’s Sean Davis.

“The dumbest candidate in the country never fails to self-own,” remarked conservative host Dan Bongino. “What an idiot!”

“The left views sex as an instinct to be done like using the restroom, not protected as a divine covenant,” said conservative influencer and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Abrams’ remarks have no basis in reality. Many doctors and biologists agree that a foetus’ heart typically starts to beat around six weeks of gestation. The non-profit Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) writes: