'Star Wars' actor Billy Dee Williams and Bill Maher lament today's youth, calling them 'house plants'

"Star Wars" actor Billy Dee Williams, known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the original George Lucas trilogy, recently joined comedian Bill Maher on his "Club Random" podcast to discuss their concerns about the state of today's youth in America.

Maher referred to the younger generations collectively as "house plants," sparking a conversation about the perceived shortcomings in their education and understanding of the world, the Daily Wire reported.

Williams expressed his confusion about the younger generations, stating, "I don't know what this generation is about." Maher argued that kids were being "raised wrong," describing them as "fragile" and likening them to "house plants."

While Williams was slightly more forgiving, he noted that kids seemed to lack a genuine "sense of history" and questioned whether they were simply "misinformed" or not properly educated.

Maher asserted that children today "do not know anything," but he placed the blame on the education system rather than the children themselves. He recounted his own educational experience, saying, "I never had to worry about that in my little town, whatever color it was. We just went to school. You went to school … they taught you the basics; they taught you the s***."

One of the main issues Maher highlighted was the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terror group Hamas. He observed that young people appeared to be uneducated on the history of the region, yet they were still engaging in protests and political activism despite their lack of understanding.

Maher also criticized the younger generation's apparent interest in communism, stating, "They think, oh, let's give communism another try. No, kids! We did try it! We did try it. Vladimir Lenin took over Moscow in 1917, and it was a long experiment and it was horrible, so we don't need to try that again."

Williams chimed in with a cryptic remark, saying, "Well, I don't know, we got Lucifer in the world right now." When Maher attempted to clarify if he meant Trump or a literal Lucifer, Williams simply repeated, "I'm just saying Lucifer."

WATCH: