Stress in America: U.S. citizens experiencing severe spike in anxiety under President Joe Biden

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

An annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association on “Stress in America” reveals that U.S. citizens are experiencing a severe spike in anxiety under President Joe Biden, with rising prices, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine as primary reasons.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is on the wane, new problems caused by lockdowns and other Biden administration policies — including some remaining coronavirus restrictions — have taken a toll on the mental health of average Americans.

The surve y , which was conducted in February and published in March, cites inflation, global uncertainty, and the invasion of Ukraine as “significant stressors.”

“In the March poll, the vast majority of adults reported global uncertainty (81%), the Russian invasion of Ukraine (80%) and potential retaliation from Russia (e.g., cyberattacks or nuclear threats) (80%) to be significant sources of stress,” the APA reported.

“Eighty-four percent of U.S. adults agreed the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been terrifying to watch. Moreover, 69% of adults reported they are worried the invasion of Ukraine is going to lead to nuclear war, and that they fear that we are at the beginning stages of World War III.”

“The survey findings make clear that U.S. adults appear to be emotionally overwhelmed and showing signs of fatigue,” the organization, which represents practicing medical psychologists in the United States, explained. “The vast majority of adults (87%) agreed it feels like there has been a constant stream of crises over the last two years, and more than seven in 10 (73%) said they are overwhelmed by the number of crises facing the world right now.”

Americans’ stress about money has reached the highest level since 2015, with most young Americans aged 18-25 identifying it as their top economic stress. The sentiment was similarly held by those in older age groups.

“Americans are bracing for economic hardship,” the report said. “The March survey found the rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation was rated as a stressor by the highest proportion of adults seen across all stressors asked about in the history of the Stress in America survey, with 87% having reported it as a significant source of stress. Not far behind was stress related to supply chain issues (81%).”

The breakdowns are as follows:

Rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation (e.g., gas prices, energy bills, grocery costs): 87%

Supply chain issues: 81%

Global uncertainty: 81%

Potential retaliation from Russia (e.g., cyberattacks, nuclear threats): 80%

Russian invasion of Ukraine: 80%

The survey’s results coincide with the Department of Labor’s consumer price index (CPI) report as inflation reaches a four-decade high.

Price increases over last year (CPI report)

Used Cars: +41.2%

Gasoline: +38.0%

Gas Utilities: +23.8%

Meats/Fish/Eggs: +13.0%

New Cars: +12.4%

Electricity: +9.0%

Food at home: +8.6%

Overall CPI: +7.9%

Food away from home: +6.8%

Apparel: +6.6%

Transportation: +6.6%

Shelter: +4.7% — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 10, 2022

The price of gas soared to an average of $4.318 on Thursday amid the war in Ukraine and the Biden administration’s failure to increase oil and gas production domestically.