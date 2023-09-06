Study blames ‘toxic masculinity’ for men buying less EVs, not poor infrastructure

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 28,384 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Electric vehicle (EVs) sales are down among men. The culprit? Masculinity, sexism, homophobia, and every progressive buzzword under the sun.

In other words, consumer choice is bad and social activism is good.

A study conducted at the University of Texas blames ‘traditional masculine views’’ for why men purchase fewer EVs than other modes of transportation.

Dr. Michael Parent, who studies identity and consumer behaviour, contends that EVs threaten ingrained masculine attitudes despite their masculine appeal.

About 40% of ‘real men’ ranked EVs as 'the worst' mode of transportation, he said.

In Canada, fewer than one in five of its 43,000 electric vehicle chargers are operational, according to new government data.

Despite the poor infrastructure, the federal government remains committed to funding EV charging stations nationwide. By 2029, they aim to build 84,500 chargers.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid discusses wasteful electric vehicle chargers built by the federal government which have now been decommissioned and were never operational.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/Z5N8Bm96i6 pic.twitter.com/MxYKjvY83O — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 29, 2022

Only 23,000 charging ports are operational nationwide, including those paid for with private funding.

By introducing two funding streams, Natural Resources Canada (NRC) will fund up to half the cost of installing public fast EV chargers in 2016. Three years later, a second program emerged to include additional types of chargers.

According to NRC data, the programs fund 43,046 chargers, of which only 7,644 work.

The first program provided funding for 1,096 EV chargers, and almost 20% are still not operational.

The second program received a $280 million five-year investment in 2019 to install 33,500 chargers by 2025. The feds expanded the plan another two years for $400 million in more funding.

As of August 21, NRC says 42,007 chargers have been "selected for funding," and 6,697 are operational.

Regardless, Parent claims that ‘real men’ perceive purchasing EVs as detrimental to maintaining manhood. So, instead, they drive gas-powered pickup trucks.

“Consumer good purchase decisions are made, to a degree, with consideration toward how those purchases reflect personal identities,” he wrote.

“The study indicates that […] the degree to which threats to masculinity threaten one’s self-worth is linked to decreased consumer preference for electric vehicles.”

"He should zip it": Premier Danielle Smith rips climate crook/Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault for trying to limit Alberta's energy sector.



Targets proposed by the Trudeau Liberals are "arbitrary," "unachievable" and "unconstitutional" Smith says.https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/hbi8aOwC2n — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2023

However, an August 25 report by Electric Autonomy Canada said EV sales rose 11% of total market share last spring — the highest proportion ever for Canadian drivers.

Dunsky Energy and Climate contends Canada will need 52,000 chargers by the end of 2025 and roughly 200,000 by 2030 to meet ambitious EV sale targets outlined by the federal government.

Despite the findings, Parent said his study presents no data to show a direct causal link between masculinity and consumer attitudes toward EVs.

“Many men are likely susceptible to masculinity threats without being consciously aware of it,” he wrote.

“As such, experimental research in the precarious masculinity paradigm on consumer research would be valuable.”