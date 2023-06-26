Support for Voice to Parliament just keeps dropping as Australians poised to reject constitutional change

Latest polling has revealed that Australians are increasingly inclined to vote against constitutional change, jeopardizing Anthony Albanese's efforts to pass the Voice referendum.

Latest Newspoll results demonstrate that the 'Yes' vote is struggling to reach the critical threshold of securing 50 percent of the national vote and gaining majorities in most states.

The survey highlights that male voters and Queensland residents pose significant barriers to the success of the referendum, while women and younger voters are the staunchest supporters of change.

A survey of over 4,000 Rebel News readers suggest that 95% are in the 'No' camp as Australians continue to question what the constitutional change might mean for the future of the nation.

Despite these challenges, Labor frontbencher Linda Burney remains steadfast, placing her faith in the voters.

"This is our one shot in the locker," Burney said. "It's about listening, and it's about recognizing. Do not be fooled by naysayers... it will make us a nation we can all be proud of."

However, if a vote were held this weekend, according to Newspoll, the 'Yes' case would fail to secure enough support.

The specific date for the referendum has not yet been determined, but it must take place between October and December after the enabling legislation successfully passed through Parliament. Speculation suggests that Australians might cast their votes on October 17.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has consistently emphasised that the decision rests with the people.

"Australians will make up their own mind. And I encourage Australians to have a look at the wording that's put forward, to talk with First Nations people as well," Albanese stated.

He characterised the proposition as a simple one: recognizing Indigenous Australians in the Constitution, the nation's founding document, without altering the current governance structure. Albanese expressed confidence that most Australians would support this notion but in the eyes of an increasing number of Aussies, the PM has failed to outline how the Voice will change the face of the nation.

According to Newspoll, men are more likely to oppose the proposed change compared to women, and Queenslanders are most inclined to vote "No." Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania currently lean toward the "No" side, despite the strong advocacy for change by the South Australian Premier.

In contrast, Victoria and New South Wales, the two most populous states in the country, are expected to deliver majorities in favor of the 'Yes' case based on aggregated data from Newspoll's survey of 3,852 respondents between May 31 and June 24.

The poll indicates a significant drop in support among 35 to 49-year-old voters, with a seven-point decline among proponents, dropping from 53 percent to 44 percent.

Additionally, men exhibit a reduced inclination to support the 'Yes' vote, with backing falling from 45 percent a month ago to just 38 percent.

Typically, 'Yes' voters are between 18 and 34 years old and have received a university education.

While women are more likely to vote 'Yes,' support among females still falls below 50 percent.

According to Newspoll, the 'Yes' vote has dipped three points to a mere 43 percent, while the 'No' vote has risen four points to 47 percent, marking the first time that opponents of the Voice outnumber its supporters.