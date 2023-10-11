Surge in de-transitioners seeking legal action against doctors

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A surge of individuals who have de-transitioned are taking legal action against their doctors for procedures they underwent as minors.

The newly-founded law firm, Campbell Miller Payne, established in 2023 by solicitors Jordan Campbell, Ron Miller, Josh Payne, and Daniel Sepulveda, is at the forefront of this movement. The firm represents several de-transitioners in notable cases, including those of Prisha Mosely and Soren Aldaco. Despite its recent inception, Mr. Campbell conveyed to the Caller that they are approached by "about one potential new client a week," the Daily Caller reports.

“I think, frankly, we’re at the front end of a tidal wave coming the other direction,” Campbell stated. “which is part of the reason I was willing to put my career on the line and go after this.”

Aldaco has taken legal action against her healthcare providers for a botched mastectomy that resulted in her "nipples literally peeling off of her chest" in July.

Mosley claims that after a single emergency room visit related to an incident of self-harm, a doctor quickly determined she was experiencing a "gender identity crisis", despite her having several coexisting conditions including an eating disorder and depression.

Accounts from de-transitioners, including Aldaco and Mosley, suggest a recurring theme of purported medical oversight.

There are concerns that some doctors may be too hasty in diagnosing patients, particularly those with underlying mental health issues or a history of abuse, with gender dysphoria. There are reports of patients, even the very young, being rapidly directed towards irreversible gender-affirming treatments, encompassing cross-sex hormones, genital surgeries, and mastectomies.