Take care of America first: GOP Sen. Hagerty says no to $40B for Ukraine

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty took president Joe Biden to task on Sunday for his failure to put Americans first.

Speaking on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Hagerty accused Biden of waging war on the economy and rejected the president’s demand for an additional $40 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Although the majority of House Representatives voted in favor of the Ukraine aid package, which would see the Ukrainian government receiving financial and military aid paid for by U.S. taxpayers, many on both the left and right have publicly criticized the Biden administration and its lackeys in Congress for putting Ukrainians ahead of Americans.

As reported by Rebel News, American parents are struggling to find baby formula, and the price of gas and groceries has gone up since Biden took office — a fact often downplayed by the Biden administration, which has been quick to dismiss concerns about inflation.

“I’ll be a no on the package, Maria,” Hagerty said about the $40-billion Ukraine aid stimulus. “We’ve got to look at our own national security first. We’re not taking care of our own country.”

Hagerty redoubled his attack on Biden’s priorities, accusing him of waging war against American industry.

“The best thing Biden administration could do is stop the war that he’s waged on American industry. That would lower prices overall,” he said. “That would take the funding away from Putin’s war machine against Ukraine and make our economy better here. Biden will not do that, and he’s taken us in a bad direction.”

Hagerty said that despite his refusal to vote for the aid package, he sympathizes with Ukraine’s situation and pointed out that many other senators will vote for it.

“We’ve already committed a great deal of money, and I know people are concerned that money is being well spent, and we should certainly take effort to oversee that carefully,” he said. “At the same time, we’ve got to take care of things at home first.”

Hagerty concluded in his interview that Biden’s poor leadership has caused numerous crises.

“And Biden has one failure after the other to point to,” he said. “The failure of Afghanistan has precipitated global concern about America’s posture. Our adversaries obviously emboldened. That stepped up Putin’s activities in Ukraine, North Korea’s back at it again. The world is in a more dangerous place thanks to Joe Biden, and what does he do? Blame Americans.”.