Tamara Lich released by judge while CTV causes melee, Ottawans give their thoughts on the Convoy

Tamara Lich allegedly broke her bail conditions in June when she attended a gala hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, in the presence of multiple lawyers, to receive a freedom award. She was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta, on June 26 and was then transported back to Ottawa because of a picture taken at this event.

After a justice of the peace decided she must remain in jail due to the supposed violation of her bail conditions, Lich’s lawyer decided to have a judge review the decision.

And so, July 25 marked the first day of Tamara Lich’s most recent bail review hearing, and the citizens of Ottawa had mixed feelings about the Metis woman who organized the Freedom Convoy in February.

On the first day of the hearing, Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume walked through downtown Ottawa and asked individuals what they thought of the Freedom Convoy or Tamara Lich, and what they believed should happen.

“I think it was stupid,” one young lady told Rebel News when reacting to the Freedom Convoy. “It was inconvenient,” she added.

Then, when asked if she supported the Black Lives Matter riots that occurred in the United States in 2020 — the ones that resulted in burned buildings, broken windows and deaths — she answered yes.

An older gentleman stated that he does support Tamara Lich and the Freedom movement, and that Lich should not be in jail for having organized a peaceful protest as it is her right to “free speech.”

The day after, on July 26, Tamara Lich was in court for the second day of her hearing. Ultimately, the judge decided to grant her release.

Judge is granting release — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 26, 2022

Tamara Lich was reportedly filled with joy and addressed the crowd for a moment.

Tamara Lich gives her comments when exiting the Courthouse.



“Thank you to all of you, and I am very happy,” she says.



Full report coming tomorrow. Visit https://t.co/LeDWDcgSy4 for all of our coverage of the hearings or https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA .@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/JKIQUEsMG0 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 27, 2022

However, moments prior to Lich giving her thoughts on the judge’s decision, a melee occurred involving the crowd of supporters and CTV News reporter Glen McGregor.

Rebel News has reached out to the outlet for comments, but hasn’t received any response yet. The story will be updated accordingly, should CTV respond.

This is the moment when Tamara Lich came out.



And when CTV journalist and cameraman pushed supporters.



FULL REPORT COMING SOON@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/cr75JnwkKN — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 26, 2022

Lawrence Greenspon, Lich’s lawyer, answered three questions from Rebel News reporter Diaz-Berthiaume and gave his professional thoughts on the situation.

Tamara Lich will be going back to her home at her own expense, with the support of thousands of donors online.

For the full video, click here.

To stay up-to-date with the future Tamara Lich trial, make sure to follow along with our coverage by clicking here.