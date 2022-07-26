Tamara Lich released! Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss bail hearing for convoy organizer

Tamara Lich has been released on bail after 49 days behind bars.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 26, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) joined Ezra (@EzraLevant) to discuss today's hearing granting bail to convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

This is just a clip from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada news Convoy Reports Tamara Lich
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
petition_free_tamara_lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

49,892 signatures
Goal: 55,000 Signatures

Add signature
Free Tamara shirt redirect

Rebel News Store

Purchase your 'Free Tamara' shirt from the Rebel News Store today!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.