Tamara Lich released! Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss bail hearing for convoy organizer
Tamara Lich has been released on bail after 49 days behind bars.
On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) joined Ezra (@EzraLevant) to discuss today's hearing granting bail to convoy organizer Tamara Lich.
This is just a clip from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.