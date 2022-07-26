BREAKING: Judges rules Tamara Lich can be released on bail

A judge has granted Tamara Lich bail.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 26, 2022
  • News
Following an allegation that she breached the conditions of her bail, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, has been granted her release after a bail review.

Lich has been behind bars since she was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta after Ottawa police asserted she had broken one of the terms of her bail. The allegation stemmed from a picture Lich took alongside Tom Marazzo, another organizer behind the Freedom Convoy, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom. Part of the conditions placed on Lich required her to avoid contact with other organizers unless she was accompanied by her legal representation. Lawyers from the Justice Centre, who were at the event, are representing Lich.

Upon her arrest in Alberta, Lich was transferred back to Ottawa for a review of her bail. Since being detained for a second time, Lich has racked up 48 days in custody on charges stemming from the Freedom Convoy.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid was covering today's hearing as it happened, and said that the judge felt Lich's likelihood of reoffending and risk to the community was low.

The judge also noted the difference in opinion between two justices of the peace and two superior court justice's who reviewed Lich's case.

While Rebel News has previously reported on the non-severe nature of the supposed breach in bail terms, more importantly the judge also agreed with that point of view and said that courts should not be trying to control political views.

After reviewing the case, “Ms. Lich will be released from this courthouse today” the judge said.

