BREAKING: Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was just arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta
According to her lawyer, on Twitter, Tamara Lich has been arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
More details will be coming shortly, but as of now, there are speculations that it is related to her bail conditions.
BREAKING: Tamara Lich has just been arrested in Medicine Hat Alberta. We are awaiting further details but we currently understand it relates to her bail conditions.— Keith Wilson, Q.C. (@ikwilson) June 28, 2022
Recently, Freedom Convoy's own Tamara Lich, and her country cover band, Holy Diesel, played on the main stage for an Alberta Prosperity Project BBQ after speakers, including APP head honcho, Dr. Dennis Modry, wrapped up.
🚨Tamara Lich is the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested by Trudeau and held for weeks without bail. When she was finally released, an extremist judge put political conditions on her — she couldn’t criticize the government. She was apparently just arrested for that. https://t.co/ASAyFIuyd0— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 28, 2022
Tamara Lich's lawyer, Keith Wilson, told Rebel News that the police informed her they are keeping her for 6 days, until she can be transported to Ontario.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.