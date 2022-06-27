Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

BREAKING: Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was just arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta

According to her lawyer, on Twitter, Tamara Lich has been arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • June 27, 2022
  • News

More details will be coming shortly, but as of now, there are speculations that it is related to her bail conditions.

Recently, Freedom Convoy's own Tamara Lich, and her country cover band, Holy Diesel, played on the main stage for an Alberta Prosperity Project BBQ after speakers, including APP head honcho, Dr. Dennis Modry, wrapped up.

Tamara Lich's lawyer, Keith Wilson, told Rebel News that the police informed her they are keeping her for 6 days, until she can be transported to Ontario. 

