Target’s robust endorsement of LGBTQ issues features prominently in most recent ESG report

I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...

Retail titan Target has been spotlighted for its robust endorsement of the LGBTQ movement, as reflected in its recent environmental, social and governance or “ESG” report, even as it grapples with controversy linked to its "Pride Month" apparel line.

The retailer finds itself in a whirlwind of a conservative boycott following the introduction of a "tuck-friendly" female swimsuit and engagement of Abrprallen, an artist known for Satanic-themed creations. These actions have propelled the company's sustainability report, outlining its comprehensive LGBTQ inclusion strategy, into public scrutiny, the Daily Wire reported.

The report highlighted that a majority (59%) of "Pride Month" items were sourced from LGBTQIA+ creators and brands. Furthermore, more than half of Target's overall suppliers are women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, veterans, or individuals with disabilities-owned enterprises.

"We nurture connections with these suppliers via numerous national business associations, such as the National Minority Supplier Development Council and National LGBT Chamber of Commerce," Target underscored in its report. "We also organize in-person and virtual summits to link Target merchants with potential new, diverse collaborators."

Erik Carnell, a self-proclaimed transgender artist who manages Abprallen, was hired by Target to craft three items for the "Pride Month" collection. These included a mini messenger bag, a tote bag, and a sweatshirt bearing powerful messages for the community. However, a subsequent backlash ensued when it was unveiled that the artist also produces items marrying LGBTQ symbolism with Satanic imagery, which were not sold by Target.

The artist's now-shuttered website included products with phrases such as "Satan Respects Pronouns" and designs featuring skeletons adorned in rainbow colors, coupled with controversial slogans. The site clarified that Satan represents a symbol of passion, pride, liberty, and love for them, respecting all LGBTQ+ people.

Like many high-profile corporations, Target is a strong proponent of the ESG movement. Critics of this business philosophy argue it prioritizes socio-political agendas, like reducing carbon emissions or promoting leadership diversity, potentially diverting focus from profitability.