Tariq Elnaga on the Maverick Party and Western representation

The Alberta constituency of Banff-Airdrie has been a Conservative stronghold since its first election in 2015, but with a new crop of political candidates entering the race, it is rapidly becoming a riding to watch.

Maverick Party candidate for Banff-Airdrie, Tariq Elnaga, joined Rebel News last night during live coverage for an opportunity to speak to Canadians ahead of the September 20 election.

Elnaga believes that his party's principled, Western-focused platform may resonate with many potential voters who feel alienated by the current political options. He discusses his party's goals and platform, the issues that are important to Western voters and why he feels that the Maverick Party can make a difference this election without splitting the conservative vote.