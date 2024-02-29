Teacher challenges school's directive on disclosing gender identity

E-transfer (Canada):

In a recent interview, Olivier Séguin, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), provided insight into a contentious case involving a third-grade teacher in a high school in Montreal. This teacher highlighted the issues related to the ministerial guide titled, 'For a Better Consideration of Sexual and Gender Diversity.'

Séguin shared details of the teacher's dilemma, stating, "My client was instructed by the school administration to designate one of her students in the masculine form due to a gender transition." The teacher initially complied but drew the line when asked to conceal this information from the student's parents, expressing that "she couldn't imagine facing the parents and pretending that nothing was wrong."

Séguin emphasized the teacher's moral objection, saying, "Her conscientious objection is obviously to keep the parents in the dark and to refuse to comply with the instruction she was given to lie to the parents." He highlighted the legal basis of their application for judicial review, citing "an infringement on freedom of conscience, an infringement on the teacher's freedom of expression, and an infringement on traditional prerogatives, which are those of parents."

Regarding the directive from educational authorities, Séguin criticized it as ideologically motivated, remarking, "It's a document that bears the marks of a certain ideology. To my mind, it's very clear." He expressed concerns about the lack of clarity in the law, stating, "There were amendments made to the Civil Code of Quebec in 2016... All this was part of Bill 103... There was very, very little reflection, very, very little debate."

Séguin raised questions about the interpretation of laws by authorities, particularly regarding parental rights and school procedures.

He stressed, "The primary responsibility towards their children lies not with the school, not with the Minister of Education, but with the parents." Séguin pondered broader implications, stating, "I'm asking myself questions regarding broader issues than just the guide... It's possible that we'll go further."

