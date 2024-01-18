Tedros supports WHO Pandemic Treaty to combat 'Disease X'

WHO Tedros describes Disease X as a blueprint at a panel discussion at WEF24



He says that COVID was the first Disease X and we "need a placeholder for diseases we don't know," including dedication to private sector drug research and development

The WHO engaged in fruitful talks with WEF executives Wednesday on their sovereignty crushing Pandemic Treaty.

In partnership with the European Union (EU), the WHO intends to bolster "global capacities" and "resilience" for future pandemics. Their sights are firmly set on mandating a global digital 'vaccine passport' by May 2024.

"This is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way," continued Tedros, adding "of course national interests are natural, but they could be difficult and affect the negotiations."

With a target date of May 2024, the WHO has its eyes set on a legally binding agreement among UN member states. The EU has since pledged technical expertise to the WHO "to encourage maximum global uptake and participation."

"The importance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our collective legacy for future generations," said Ghebreyesus.

Rebel News confronted WHO head Tedros for getting absolutely everything wrong about C*VID.

Prior to the panel, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini approached Tedros to inquire about his views on worldwide lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

"Do you think you did well [with] COVID, and [can you replicate that success] with 'Disease X?'" posed Yemini. "We're rushing to a meeting, maybe later on," he said regarding an interview.

Tedros did not respond to questions concerning COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, he claimed that COVID represented "the first Disease X," and warned that such an event could recur without sufficient preparation.