Terror threats prompt Paris Olympics 'Plan B' for opening ceremony
Organizers have developed contingency plans in case of attacks ahead of the summer games, suggesting that the size of the event could be reduced, such as limiting the athlete parade portion.
Amid heightened security concerns following recent terrorist strikes, organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they have a backup plan for the opening ceremony should the threat of an attack force changes to the originally ambitious kickoff event.
The current proposal calls for a grand spectacle on July 26 involving 300,000 spectators and 180 boats carrying national delegations along the Seine River to the Eiffel Tower. However, after deadly Islamic State attacks in Moscow, French officials acknowledge having devised an alternative, Remix News reports.
"There is no terrorist threat to the Olympics and Paralympics today, but we will continue to monitor the situation," said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the minister for Sport and the Olympics, in a television interview. "Just because we don't talk about it, just because we don't mention Plan B, doesn't mean that it doesn't exist."
While Ms. Oudéa-Castéra did not provide details, organizers have suggested the venue would remain the same but the scale could be reduced, such as limiting the athlete parade portion.
France, which raised its alert status to the highest "terrorist emergency" level after the Moscow bombings, has asked dozens of nations to send security reinforcements.
With ISIS, Palestinian militants, and other extremist groups posing potential threats, French authorities plan to screen one million people ahead of the Summer Games.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has affirmed France is ready to ensure safety at the event expected to draw 326,000 spectators for the opening ceremony alone.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.