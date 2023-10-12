Terror threats shake peaceful Toronto community after Jewish school is targeted
Jewish school becomes the target of menacing threats, prompting urgent concerns as tensions rise following the Hamas terror attacks in Israel.
In a shocking incident in North Toronto, a peaceful community was rattled when a Jewish school became the target of threats.
Three young men, allegedly motivated by events in the Middle East, made menacing threats against Jewish children during lunchtime.
Fortunately, swift action by security personnel and the police prevented any violence or injuries. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of soft targets like schools and has ignited debates about hate crimes and terrorism in the country.
Earlier today, the head of the Tannenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (TannenbaumCHAT), Jonathan Levy, addressed the media, expressing deep concern about the incident.
He confirmed that despite the lack of physical harm, the threats made were illegal and deeply troubling. The Toronto Police responded promptly, launching an investigation that may result in charges.
The incident has left the community on high alert and questioning the motives behind such threats.
BREAKING: Three suspected Hamas supporters arrested after alleged threats to Toronto Jewish school; police deployed inside class— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 12, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/Ftl4P2k7wj pic.twitter.com/8Y3FTjCzxf
Interviews with students revealed their bewilderment and fear. They expressed their disbelief that a Canadian high school could become a target in the Middle East conflict.
As investigations continue, the Toronto Police urged residents to report any suspicious activities. The incident has not only shaken the affected school but has also sparked a nationwide conversation about the rise of anti-Semitic sentiments.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.