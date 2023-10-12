Three suspected Hamas supporters arrested after alleged threats to Toronto Jewish school; police deployed inside classroom

E-transfer (Canada):

According to an email from the Tannenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (TannenbaumCHAT) administration to staff and parents, three men approached students on Dufferin Street, and one individual made threats directed at the school and students.

A statement from the school reads as follows:

Dear Parents, students and staff, At approximately 12:30pm today, three individuals approached some of our students who were walking between school and Dufferin Street. The individuals made a threat directed towards the school to the students. The students immediately informed a member of the security staff who called 911. Police responded quickly. Police have confirmed that some reports circulating are not accurate. They informed us that no one has been injured, no weapons were present, and no attempted stabbing has taken place. Verbal threats were made and police are now on scene. Investigation of the involved parties is currently underway, with possible charges pending. We recognize that there are a lot of rumors circulating about this incident. In the interests of complete transparency, the information above is an accounting of what actually happened. This is a deeply disturbing event that naturally serves to stoke fear and anxiety. However our security team responded per our protocols and police response was swift. One of our security staff maintained visual contact with the suspects until police arrived. We remain in contact with police and will continue to review our protocols to ensure they reflect our needs.

Video shows police responding to the scene and detaining the suspects at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Toronto police provided an update on the situation, noting that the three individuals were told to leave by the school's security before making threats to the school. The three were arrested nearby, and the statement noted the hate crimes unit is investigating.

THREAT:

Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (CHAT)

12:32pm

-report about 3 males at the school directed to leave by security

-susp then made threats to the school and left property

-officers searched the area and arrested all 3 suspects

-Hate Crimes investigating#GO2373418

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2023

Screenshots provided to Rebel News indicated there were unconfirmed reports that the individuals were carrying weapons, including knives and a firearm. According to the statement from the school, police clarified this was not the case.

An image provided to Rebel News also showed police had positioned at least one officer inside of the school as an additional safety precaution. A second image showed one of the suspects in handcuffs after being detained. None of the individuals have been named.

A further video obtained by Rebel News showed police making the arrests at Rimrock Plaza, a shopping area near the school.

TannenbaumCHAT is a Jewish high school with over 1,200 students.