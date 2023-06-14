The Canadian government allowed 30 million vaccine doses to expire after purchase
Nearly half, 13.6 million of those doses were promised to another country but never delivered.
The data regarding the negligent spoilage of millions of COVID vaccine doses purchased by the Canadian government was admitted in response to an inquiry of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Kelly Block.
PHAC admitted the negligent spoilage of over 30 million doses of COVID vaccines.
According to the documents tabled in the House of Commons:
As of April 25, 2023, a total of 17,359,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expired while stored in the Federal Central.
Inventory as set out below by manufacturer:
- AstraZeneca: 4,900 doses.
- Moderna: 11,024,368 doses
- Novavax: 6,301,270 doses
- Pfizer: 28,652 doses
An additional,13,626,000 doses of the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine identified for donation through GAVI-COVAX expired offshore while in the manufacturer’s possession awaiting confirmation from a recipient country.
The PHAC also admitted to losing track of one vial, 6 doses, of Pfizer vaccine in July 2022 en route to a Shopper's Drug Mart in Ottawa.
- By Rebel News
