The CBC calls everyone terrorists except actual terrorists and fact-checks everyone but themselves

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about how the CBC refuses to call Hamas terrorists and instructed their employees not to do so in a memo, despite them committing acts of terrorism and being legally designated as a terrorist group by the government of Canada.

He also mentioned how Global News BC deliberately mistranslated Hamas' call for a day of Jihad, or 'rage', to 'day of action':

I say it again, these journalists who were the first to call you factually wrong, first to fact check you, to say you're a conspiracy theorist, that you're trading in misinformation which is mistaken information or disinformation— which is saying things incorrectly on purpose— they are the ones who did that.

Ezra explained that the CBC does call some people terrorists, such as the Proud Boys and January 6 protesters:

I think they had one meeting in Canada. It's just a bunch of good boys like drinking beer. They haven't engaged in terrorism, but the CBC will call them terrorists.

He read from a Blacklocks article about the CBC, which essentially means that the Trudeau-funded corporation can censor its competitors on social media:

The notice on labels followed Facebook, Canada's naming of CBC News as a fact checker during the 2021 election. The network's French-language service, Radio Canada, was to comment on the integrity of other media's campaign coverage. 'When a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, we significantly reduce its distribution so that fewer people can see it', Facebook wrote in its 2021 Canadian Election Integrity Initiative. 'We notify people who try to share the content or previously shared it that the information is false and we apply a warning label that links to the fact checker's article disproving the claim.'

Ezra responded to supporters who suggest that Rebel News' name should be changed to 'Truth News:'