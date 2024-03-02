The CBC is getting an extra $96.1M from the Liberals in 2024— did you get a raise this year?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 1, 2024.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed documents released by Canadian Heritage on Thursday that show CBC will get a $1.4 billion budget in 2024, up from the $1.3 billion it spent in the previous year. This increase amounts to $96.1 million, which the department says is primarily attributable to salary increases following the ratification of collective agreements.

"Oh, so they're all getting raises, did you get a raise last year?" said Ezra. "No, in fact, you had a real reduction in your per capita GDP, and more is coming when they hike the carbon tax on April 1st."

The CEO of CBC, Katherine Tate, attempted to defend herself from accusations that she had been giving bonuses to executives:

It is not my decision to award performance pay. It is in fact the decision of the board of directors and that decision comes at the end of the fiscal year, we have another two months before we reach the end of the fiscal year. Whether or not bonuses are given, all of the management team presents to the board of directors, the results of our year against KPIs, Key Performance Indicators that have been tracked throughout the year, and based on the analysis and the results, the board of directors makes its decision. I should just point out perhaps of interest.

According to their own annual report, CBC viewership is declining every year despite rapid population growth due to immigration.

"How can you have a country that's never been more populous, have declining viewership of the CBC every year because people hate it. Imagine giving them a bigger budget. Who gets a raise for failing worse every year? Well, that's the CBC," said Ezra.